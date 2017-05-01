British Royal family releases new photo ahead of Princess Charlotte’s 2nd birthday

The British Royal family is ready to celebrate Princess Charlotte's 2nd birthday, and they released a new photo of the young royal one day ahead on Monday.

The official Kensington Palace Twitter account posted the adorable portrait of Princess Charlotte and wrote, "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow."

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

Several Twitter users remarked that the young royal, daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate, is beginning to look like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the photo, Princess Charlotte wears a yellow Fair Isle cardigan with blue sheep on it from budget brand John Lewis. The cardigan sold out immediately after the photo was released.

Princess Charlotte was overheard in September saying "pop pop" and "Dada" at a public outing in Canada.

Her older brother, Prince George, turns 4 in July.