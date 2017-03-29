Bob Dylan to receive Nobel Prize this weekend

The Swedish Academy is excited to finally deliver Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize for literature honor.

The “Like a Rolling Stone” singer is headed to Stockholm this weekend for a pair of shows, and while he’s in town he will meet with members of the Swedish Academy so that they can hand over his award, the Academy announced Wednesday.

“The Swedish Academy is very much looking forward to the weekend and will show up at one of the performances,” spokesperson Sara Danius said in a statement.

“The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend. The Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature. The setting will be small and intimate, and no media will be present; only Bob Dylan and members of the Academy will attend, all according to Dylan’s wishes.”

The reluctant Nobel recipient -- who did not attend the annual ceremony last December and appeared at first to want to avoid discussing the honor -- will not be giving the customary Nobel lecture that would go along with his award this weekend, however. Danius explained in her statement that Dylan would fulfill that obligation with a taped version “at a later point.”

Last year, Dylan was awarded the prize “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” making him the first songwriter tapped for the literature prize.