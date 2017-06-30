A radio station thought it just discovered Annie Lennox

If Annie Lennox plays her cards right, she could have a successful music career.

The former Eurythmics singer -- who has won four Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her music -- posted an unsolicited letter she received from a radio station employee in Los Angeles who clearly had never heard of her.

Lennox posted the letter -- with certain information blacked out -- to her Facebook page, along with the joking comment, "I think I'm in with a chance ??!!!"

The station's new music coordinator, Kylie, wrote that she "came across Lennox's music online" and "really like what I heard." Kylie then asked Lennox to send over an MP3 of her new single, which she'll share with the station's program director.

"I only ask because we are connected to an artist development firm that can also get you onto 150 radio stations worldwide and provide support for press, video, retail, and licensing," Kylie continued. "The best part is, if they really like your music, they'll cover all of the marketing expenses."

Lennox was awarded an OBE in 2011.