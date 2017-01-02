Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse welcome new baby

Amy Smart and husband Carter Oosterhouse ended 2016 on a high note by welcoming their first child together.

“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart wrote in an Instagram post of the happy family in the hospital on Saturday. “What a blessed way to bring in 2017 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”

HGTV star Oosterhouse also took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady...Flora! We love you more than you know and can’t wait to experience the journey. What a blessing” alongside the same photo.

Smart and Oosterhouse tied the knot in 2011 after a year of dating.