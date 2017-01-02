The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 2, 2017, 12:42 PM

Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse welcome new baby

64 Photos

Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse attend the 2016 Sun Valley Film Festival on March 4, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Amy Smart and husband Carter Oosterhouse ended 2016 on a high note by welcoming their first child together.

“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart wrote in an Instagram post of the happy family in the hospital on Saturday. “What a blessed way to bring in 2017 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”

HGTV star Oosterhouse also took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady...Flora! We love you more than you know and can’t wait to experience the journey. What a blessing” alongside the same photo.

Smart and Oosterhouse tied the knot in 2011 after a year of dating. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular