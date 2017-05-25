Aly Raisman accuses TSA agents of making "sexist" comments

BOSTON -- Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has accused two TSA agents of making "rude" and "sexist" comments about her appearance, CBS Boston reports.

The Needham-native documented her "uncomfortable" encounter at the airport in a series of tweets.

According to Raisman, a female TSA agent asked if she was a gymnast, and said she recognized her by her biceps. A male TSA agent then said, "I don't see any muscles," and continued to stare at her.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Raisman called the comments "rude" and "uncomfortable."

In her final tweet, the Olympian said, "I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation."

It remains unclear what airport the gymnast was traveling through when the incident unfolded.

Body image is something Raisman recently came to terms with as she was teased for her appearance as a child.

"For me, when I was younger, in high school or middle school, everyone -- all the boys in my class -- made fun of me because I was stronger than all of them and I used to be so self-conscious about my arms," she said during Reebok's #PerfectNever female empowerment campaign. "It's funny now because when I meet people, they compliment me on them."

The gold medalist says she learned to love her body during the Rio Olympics.