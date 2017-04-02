2017 ACM Awards list of winners

Artists gathered at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.
Here are the winners from the ACM Awards, country music’s biggest party of the year.
Song of the year: “Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett
New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris
New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi
Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne
Single record of the year: “H.O.L.Y,” Florida Georgia Line
Vocal event of the year: “May We All,” Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw
Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town
New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne