2017 ACM Awards list of winners

Artists gathered at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

Here are the winners from the ACM Awards, country music’s biggest party of the year.

Song of the year: “Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett

New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris

New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi

Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

Single record of the year: “H.O.L.Y,” Florida Georgia Line

Vocal event of the year: “May We All,” Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw

Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town

New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne