2 flights make unscheduled landings at Raleigh airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- Two American Airlines jets have separately made unscheduled landings safely at the same North Carolina airport after reporting issues in flight.

Airline spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 1889 from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, reported a strong electrical odor in the cockpit and landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Three people were transported to the hospital, CBS affiliate NCN reports. Six other passengers declined to be transported after being checked out on scene, according to NCN. There were a total of 149 passengers on the flight.

Cody said a maintenance crew is evaluating the Airbus 320. A statement from Raleigh-Durham said six others on the flight were checked out by medical responders, but declined to go to the hospital.

Authorities said Flight 1866 from Providence, Rhode Island, to Charlotte, reported an engine-related issue en route from Providence, Rhode Island, to Charlotte, and also diverted to Raleigh. No one was hurt.

Also on Friday, a passenger was detained on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu. That passenger reportedly tried to break into the cockpit mid-flight.