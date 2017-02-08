Latest advice for a healthy heart

When you eat

According to a recent statement from the American Heart Association, it's not just what you eat but when you eat that may have an impact on heart health.

Eating more of your daily calories earlier in the day -- when your body can better metabolize food -- may lower heart disease risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, the statement says.

Spreading out your day's calories across smaller, more frequent meals also seems to benefit the heart, experts suggest.

"Consume a balanced diet, obviously, but if this can be done in the context of more frequent meals during the waking hours -- not so close to bedtime, and earlier in the day -- that would be the ideal," says Dr. Marie-Pierre St-Onge, the author of the statement and a researcher at Columbia University Medical Center.