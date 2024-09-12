50 Years Later: Civil Rights
CBS News looks back at the fight against segregation, and the continuing struggle for equal rights
Latest
-
Iconic Olympic protesters honored at White House
American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their black-gloved fists in protest at the 1968 Olympics while standing on the medal podium for the national anthem. Afterward, they were banished from the Olympic community. But on Thursday, President Obama welcomed the Olympians back, reports Margaret Brennan.
-
How Emmett Till's murder revolutionized civil rights movement
The Smithsonian's Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., is now open to the public. One of the museum's most-anticipated exhibits is a casket that carried the body of Emmett Till 61 years ago. It's so sacred visitors are not allowed to take videos or pictures. Michelle Miller reports on the story behind the casket.
-
President Obama helps open new African American museum
The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture opened Saturday to the public. The opening ceremony for the museum, located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was punctuated by plenty of powerful moments. Gayle King reports.
-
Pioneering African-American business mogul's story part of new museum
A woman from Washington, D.C., gave the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture treasured family heirlooms linked to one of the first African-American business moguls. Marlie Hall reports.
-
Nation's new African-American museum opens on National Mall
It was a historic day in Washington - the grand opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Congressman John Lewis, a veteran of the civil rights struggles, said, "This place is more than a building - it's a dream come true." The $540 million museum took more than four years to build. It sits near the Washington Monument. Marlie Hall reports.
-
Obama: Black history museum tells "fuller" story of U.S.
President delivers moving address on importance of new National Museum of African American History and Culture
-
National Museum of African American History and Culture grand opening
The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture officially opens Saturday. President Obama will dedicate the museum in a ceremony in the morning, joined by tens of thousands of people. Marlie Hall gives an early look inside the museum, which was first conceived by black Civil War veterans more than a hundred years ago.
-
"The history lesson I never got in school"
As the new African-American history museum opens, 60 Minutes producer Nicole Young talks about the artifacts that affected her most
-
Story behind Virginia church's $1 million donation to African American museum
Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, is a founding donor for the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture, committing $1 million in donations to the museum. The senior pastor, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, tells CBS News about the church's donor base and why the members wanted to get involved in the historic project.
-
Oprah on opening of the "moving and profound" African American museum
One of earliest supporters for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture was Oprah Winfrey, who donated more than $20 million and is a member of its council. Winfrey joins "CBS This Morning" to share her emotional visit to the museum, and what she hopes visitors will take away.
-
A Monumental Project: The new African-American museum
In May 2015, 60 Minutes got a first look at the museum dedicated to African-American history and culture. This weekend, it finally opens in Washington
-
John Lewis on progress at the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Rep. John Lewis describes the pace of progress and his experiences fighting racial inequality
-
John Lewis reflects on new museum, Civil Rights Movement
The Civil Rights Movement leader talked to “Face the Nation” ahead of the opening of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture
-
John Lewis revisits civil rights history at new African American museum
Saturday marks the official opening of the new Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. CBS' "Face the Nation" visited the museum with a man who spent 15 years working on its establishment, Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia.
-
Extended interview: John Lewis, September 18
Saturday marks the official opening of the new Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. CBS' "Face the Nation" visited the museum with a man who spent 15 years working on its establishment, Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia.
-
Sens. Scott and Booker on slavery's legacy, hopes for African American museum
In an interview with Charlie Rose, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker discuss confronting America's history of slavery and what they hope the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture will accomplish. The museum in Washington, D.C., opens to the public on Sept. 24.
-
Washington rolls out welcome mat for African-American museum
The new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture opens its doors on September 24th. The exhibits will showcase the African-American experience in the United States. "CBS This Morning" gave us the first look inside, and Scott Pelley has another sneak peek.
-
National Museum of African American History and Culture Playlist: September 12, 2016
Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast with our Spotify playlist
-
Powell: We've come along way, but African-American struggle "not over"
The former secretary of state says National Museum of African American History and Culture is a symbol of what can be achieved
-
Take a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Wrapped in bronze and inspired by the three-tiered crowns used in West African art, the museum shines brightly near the center of the National Mall
-
Families donate heirlooms to African American museum
At the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, thousands of great Americans are represented by priceless family heirlooms, donated to help the museum share their experiences. Jericka Duncan reports.
-
Early look inside the new African American museum
Lonnie G. Bunch III, the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, gave a tour of the new museum to "CBS This Morning" co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell. He highlighted some of the museum's prized artifacts, including slave rebellion leader Nat Turner's bible.
-
New Smithsonian honors black history, culture on National Mall
The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the newest addition to the Smithsonian complex in Washington, D.C. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers discusses the significance of this museum with National Urban League President Marc Morial.
-
National Museum of African American History and Culture
Artifacts tell stories of trial and triumph, of four centuries of the African American experience
-
NMAAHC architects on building a lasting tribute
The structure of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture is the result of a collaboration between a team of renowned architects. Phil Freelon and David Adjaye submitted their proposed design in 2009. Along with their late colleague J. Max Bond Jr., they beat some of the world's most influential architects to win the commission. Freelon and Adjaye shares how their idea came to life.
Selma & "Bloody Sunday"
-
Watch: Aerial video of Selma 50th anniversary
-
Thousands march on Selma, marking "Bloody Sunday"
-
Obama honors the turbulent history of Selma, Alabama
-
President Obama remembers Selma
-
Obama in Selma: "Our march is not yet finished"
-
Selma's "Bloody Sunday": A look back
-
Bill Plante reflects on the 50 years since the Selma march
-
Civil rights activist remembers the police brutality of Selma
-
Voices of the Selma march, 50 years ago
-
Capturing the Selma-to-Montgomery March
Key Figures In Civil Rights
-
John Lewis revisits civil rights history at new African American museum
-
Rep. John Lewis: New African American museum "is about not giving up"
-
Ken Burns on Jackie Robinson: He was “a freedom rider before freedom rides”
-
MLK's driver on what King would tackle in 2016
-
Civil rights leader Julian Bond dies
-
Complicated legacy of Malcolm X, 50 years after assassination
-
John Lewis reflects on Selma, 50 years later
-
How MLK continues to inspire
-
The death of Medgar Evers
-
Leaders of the civil rights movement
-
March on Washington: Civil rights activists share their memories
-
MLK: A riot is the language of the unheard
-
Rep. John Lewis remembers King, Selma, March on Washington
-
Rosa Parks' legacy
More Civil Rights From the Web
-
Jason Collins on the Dangerous Code Words Used to Refer to Gay Athletes - TakePart
-
Capturing the Civil Rights Movement in Unforgettable Images - The Smithsonian Channel
-
If You're Black and You Like Marijuana, You're 3.67 Times More Likely to Be Arrested - TakePart
-
Civil Rights Act Signing Recreated on Twitter - CBS Local
-
Taylor Branch on the Importance of Civil Rights - Simon and Schuster