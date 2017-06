June 1, 2017, 8:42 AM | One of the world's most famous female superheroes hits the big screen this weekend. "Wonder Woman," which tells her origin story, is getting stellar reviews. Analysts predict the movie could easily earn $100 million in its U.S. opening weekend. "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her approach to directing fight scenes and how Wonder Woman's mission differs from other superheros.