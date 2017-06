June 28, 2017, 8:41 AM | Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre are an unlikely but powerful duo. Their 25-year partnership started when Iovine's Interscope Records acquired the rights to distribute Dr. Dre's work. Later, the pair created the popular headphones brand, Beats by Dre. Iovine and director Allen Hughes join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new docuseries, "The Defiant Ones," which looks at the history of both music greats.