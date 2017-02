February 10, 2017, 9:52 PM | A gifted multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz was a mandolin virtuoso by the age of 10. At 16, the Austin native was signed by Sugar Hill Records and began working on her debut album. Last year, Jarosz released "Undercurrent," her fourth album that's nominated in three Grammy categories. On "CBS This Morning: Saturday," Jarosz performs "Green Lights."