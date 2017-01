January 26, 2017, 10:01 AM | "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King describes the legacy of actress Mary Tyler Moore, who died at age 80. King anchors a one-hour CBS News special on Moore, "Love Is All Around," airing on CBS on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streaming on CBSN at 10 p.m. ET/PT.