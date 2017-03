March 9, 2017, 9:05 AM | The latest Alzheimer's research is focusing on finding ways to stop the disease much earlier, years before memory loss and other symptoms develop. In the meantime, Rudy Tanzi, Ph.D., the head of the Alzheimer's Genome Project, says there are some things you can do to help reduce the risk and protect your brain. He spoke with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook.