Summer Music 2017

    • Shaggy

      Shaggy performs during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

      It's summertime, and that means it's time for music festivals and outdoor performances. Check out the scene at venues across the country over the last few weeks... 

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Mumford & Sons

      Musicians Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane of the band Mumford & Sons perform at the Hangout Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Warpaint

      Stella Mozgawa, Theresa Wayman and Emily Kokal of Warpaint perform at the Mermaid Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

      Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images

    • Mutemath

      Singer Paul Meany, of the alternative rock band Mutemath, and his daughter, Amelia Meany, perform at the Hangout Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 20, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Hangout Music Festival

      A festivalgoer finds a friend at the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

      Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images

    • Grace Mitchell

      Singer Grace Mitchell performs at the BMI Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Hangout Music Festival

      Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lorde

      Lorde performs onstage on Day 1 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Lorde

      Backup dancers perform on stage with Lorde on Day 1 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    • Governors Ball Music Festival

      Festivalgoers are pictured during Day 2 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    • Sam Hunt

      Sam Hunt performs during Day 2 of Pepsi's Rock The South Festival in Heritage Park on June 3, 2017 in Cullman, Alabama.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Wu-Tang Clan

      Wu-Tang Clan perform on stage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

    • Governors Ball Music Festival

      Festivalgoers enjoy an intermission during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    • Wiz Khalifa

      Wiz Khalifa performs during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island in New York City, on June 4, 2017.

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

    • Cage The Elephant

      Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant joins the crowd during Day 3 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    • Phantogram

      Sarah Barthel of Phantogram performs during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island in New York City, on June 4, 2017.

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

    • Governors Ball Music Festival

      Festivalgoers are pictured during Day 3 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Charlie Daniels

      Musician Charlie Daniels performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Miranda Lambert

      Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Singer Carrie Underwood performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Cage The Elephant

      Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.

      Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo

    • Florida Georgia Line

      Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Preservation Hall Jazz Band

      From left: Charlie Gabriel, Branden Lewis and Ronell Johnson of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band perform during the Preservation Hall Soul Shakedown Bonnaroo SuperJam at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.

      Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo

    • Red Hot Chili Peppers

      Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.

      Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo

    • Chance the Rapper

      Chance The Rapper performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.

      Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo

    • Brad Paisley

      Singer-songwriter Brad Paisley performs onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • The Weeknd

      The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.

      Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo

    • Milky Chance

      Clemens Rehbein, left, and Antonio Greger of Milky Chance perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.

      Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo

    • Margo Price

      Margo Price performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.

      Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo

    • Clare Dunn

      Singer-songwriter Clare Dunn performs on Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban

      Musician Keith Urban performs onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • New York Philharmonic

      Conductor Alan Gilbert leads the New York Philharmonic in a free concert in New York's Central Park on June 14, 2017.

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

    • Ghost

      On June 15, 2017, the opening act for Iron Maiden at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Ill., was the Swedish heavy metal band Ghost, last year's Grammy-winner for Best Metal Performance.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Ghost

      Members of the heavy metal band Ghost identify themselves as "Nameless Ghouls" and "Papa Emeritus" (pictured).

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Mavis Staples

      Mavis Staples was the headliner at Blues On The Fox, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., on June 16, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Mavis Staples

      Mavis Staples performing at Blues On The Fox, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., on June 16, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Roger Waters

      Roger Waters performs during his "Us + Them Tour" at T-Mobile Arena on June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • Flower Girls

      Women walk with flowers in their hair during the Monterey International Pop Festival Friday, June 16, 2017, in Monterey, Calif. The festival celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first gathering, held during the "Summer of Love," by holding another three-day concert that brought back a few acts from half a century ago.

      Credit: Eric Risberg/AP Photo

    • Eric Burden

      Eric Burdon sings "Monterey" during the Monterey International Pop Festival on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Monterey, Calif., in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Monterey festival.

      Credit: Eric Risberg/AP

    • Regina Spektor

      Regina Spektor performs on Day 1 of the Monterey International Pop Festival 2017 at Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 16, 2017 in Monterey, Calif.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Metallica

      Metallica fans attend a sold-out show at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Metallica

      James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Metallica

      Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Metallica

      Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Avenged Sevenfold

      Lead singer M. Shadows, of the band Avenged Sevenfold, which opened for Metallica at Soldier Field on June 18, 2017.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Muse

      Matt Bellamy of the band Muse performs on Day 4 of the 2017 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Dover, Del.

              
      And the summer is only beginning...

      Credit: Owen Sweeney/AP Photo