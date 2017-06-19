Summer Music 2017

Shaggy performs during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
It's summertime, and that means it's time for music festivals and outdoor performances. Check out the scene at venues across the country over the last few weeks...
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Mumford & Sons
Musicians Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane of the band Mumford & Sons perform at the Hangout Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Warpaint
Stella Mozgawa, Theresa Wayman and Emily Kokal of Warpaint perform at the Mermaid Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Mutemath
Singer Paul Meany, of the alternative rock band Mutemath, and his daughter, Amelia Meany, perform at the Hangout Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 20, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hangout Music Festival
A festivalgoer finds a friend at the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Grace Mitchell
Singer Grace Mitchell performs at the BMI Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hangout Music Festival
Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during the 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lorde
Lorde performs onstage on Day 1 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lorde
Backup dancers perform on stage with Lorde on Day 1 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Governors Ball Music Festival
Festivalgoers are pictured during Day 2 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt performs during Day 2 of Pepsi's Rock The South Festival in Heritage Park on June 3, 2017 in Cullman, Alabama.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Wu-Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan perform on stage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Governors Ball Music Festival
Festivalgoers enjoy an intermission during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa performs during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island in New York City, on June 4, 2017.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Cage The Elephant
Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant joins the crowd during Day 3 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Phantogram
Sarah Barthel of Phantogram performs during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island in New York City, on June 4, 2017.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Governors Ball Music Festival
Festivalgoers are pictured during Day 3 of the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Charlie Daniels
Musician Charlie Daniels performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Singer Carrie Underwood performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2016 CMA Festival at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Cage The Elephant
Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Florida Georgia Line
Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
From left: Charlie Gabriel, Branden Lewis and Ronell Johnson of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band perform during the Preservation Hall Soul Shakedown Bonnaroo SuperJam at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Chance the Rapper
Chance The Rapper performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Brad Paisley
Singer-songwriter Brad Paisley performs onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
The Weeknd
The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Milky Chance
Clemens Rehbein, left, and Antonio Greger of Milky Chance perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Margo Price
Margo Price performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn.
Credit: Amy Harris/AP Photo
Clare Dunn
Singer-songwriter Clare Dunn performs on Day 1 of the 2016 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Little Big Town
Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Keith Urban
Musician Keith Urban performs onstage during Day 4 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
New York Philharmonic
Conductor Alan Gilbert leads the New York Philharmonic in a free concert in New York's Central Park on June 14, 2017.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Ghost
On June 15, 2017, the opening act for Iron Maiden at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Ill., was the Swedish heavy metal band Ghost, last year's Grammy-winner for Best Metal Performance.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Ghost
Members of the heavy metal band Ghost identify themselves as "Nameless Ghouls" and "Papa Emeritus" (pictured).
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Mavis Staples
Mavis Staples was the headliner at Blues On The Fox, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., on June 16, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Mavis Staples
Mavis Staples performing at Blues On The Fox, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., on June 16, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Roger Waters
Roger Waters performs during his "Us + Them Tour" at T-Mobile Arena on June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Flower Girls
Women walk with flowers in their hair during the Monterey International Pop Festival Friday, June 16, 2017, in Monterey, Calif. The festival celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first gathering, held during the "Summer of Love," by holding another three-day concert that brought back a few acts from half a century ago.
Credit: Eric Risberg/AP Photo
Eric Burden
Eric Burdon sings "Monterey" during the Monterey International Pop Festival on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Monterey, Calif., in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Monterey festival.
Credit: Eric Risberg/AP
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor performs on Day 1 of the Monterey International Pop Festival 2017 at Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 16, 2017 in Monterey, Calif.
Credit: CBS News
Metallica
Metallica fans attend a sold-out show at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Metallica
James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Metallica
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Metallica
Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Avenged Sevenfold
Lead singer M. Shadows, of the band Avenged Sevenfold, which opened for Metallica at Soldier Field on June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
Muse
Matt Bellamy of the band Muse performs on Day 4 of the 2017 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Dover, Del.