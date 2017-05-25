Stunning views of Jupiter

Back
    Next
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter
    • Stunning views of Jupiter

    • Juno and Jupiter

      NASA's Juno spacecraft launched in 2011 and swung into close orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016. The probe's mission is to send back data about the atmosphere and composition of the giant planet, whose orbit ranges from 365 million to 601 million miles away from Earth.

      Juno has also been sending back extraordinary images of Jupiter, surprising and delighting scientists. Click through to see some of the best...

      Credit: NASA

    • Two views of Jupiter

      Two views of Jupiter from the Juno spacecraft as it descended across the planet's cloud tops from the north, left, to more southerly regions, right.

      Credit: NASA

    • JunoCam sequence

      Views of Jupiter taken by the Juno probe as it swept down from the north, left, to south, right, during a close flyby in May 2017.

      Credit: NASA

    • Jupiter rising

      This image of the sunlit part of Jupiter and its swirling atmosphere was created by a citizen scientist (Alex Mai) using data from Juno's JunoCam instrument.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Alex Mai

    • Closeup of cloud tops

      A spectacular image of Jupiter's cloud tops taken during a low-altitude pass by NASA's Juno spacecraft.

      Credit: NASA

    • Jupiter's north pole

      A view looking down on Jupiter's north pole, assembled by amateur astronomers from multiple passes by the Juno spacecraft. By stitching together photographs taken during different orbits, the photo processors could show the pole in full sunlight.

      Credit: NASA

    • Infrared images

      This animation of four images shows Jupiter in infrared light as seen by NASA's InfraRed Telescope Facility, or IRTF, on May 16, 2015. The observations were obtained in support of NASA's Juno mission by a team headed by Juno scientist Glenn Orton.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    • Jupiter's polar haze

      This false color view of Jupiter's polar haze was created by citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt using data from the JunoCam instrument on NASA's Juno spacecraft.

      The image was taken on Dec. 11, 2016, when the spacecraft was 285,000 miles (459,000 kilometers) from Jupiter on the outbound leg of its third close flyby. This image is composited from four images taken through different filters: red, green, blue and methane.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt

    • Jupiter and its moons

      Juno's camera and science instruments were shut off before the Jupiter orbit insertion rocket firing in July 2016. One of the last shots from the JunoCam imager before it was shut down showed Jupiter and the four Galilean moons.

      Credit: NASA

    • Four moons of Jupiter

      A "family portrait" of Jupiter's four Galiliean moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- taken by the New Horizons spacecraft and released in 2007.

      Credit: NASA

    • Europa

      Europa, one of the four moons of Jupiter discovered by Galileo in 1610, is believed to harbor a vast salt water ocean beneath a crust of ice. Scientists believe the hidden ocean could represent an abode for life if organic compounds are present.

      Credit: NASA

    • Jupiter in color

      Jupiter, as seen by NASA's Juno probe on Aug. 27, 2016, about two hours before closest approach at a distance of 120,000 miles. The orderly atmospheric layered belts and zones seen at lower latitudes disappear toward the poles.

      Credit: NASA

    • Swirling surface

      Jupiter shows off its swirls in this image sent back from the Juno space probe.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Roman Tkachenko

    • Portrait of Jupiter

      NASA's Cassini spacecraft took narrow-angle images of Jupiter's outer atmosphere in 2000, showing the giant planet as if it were constantly bathed in sunlight.

      Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    • Aurora glow

      This image combines an image taken with Hubble Space Telescope in the optical (taken in spring 2014) and observations of its auroras in the ultraviolet, taken in 2016.

      Credit: NASA, ESA

    • Great Red Spot

      During approach to Jupiter, NASA's Juno spacecraft captured this image of the giant planet's north polar region and Great Red Spot.

      Credit: NASA

    • Cloudscape

      This close-up view of Jupiter captures the turbulent region just west of the Great Red Spot in the South Equatorial Belt, with resolution better than any previous pictures from Earth or other spacecraft. NASA's Juno spacecraft captured this image with its JunoCam citizen science instrument when the spacecraft was a mere 5,400 miles (8,700 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloudtops on Dec. 11, 2016

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Sergey Dushkin

    • Comet fragments

      Fragments of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 in July 1994 created dark clouds on Jupiter, visible even in small telescopes.

      Credit: NASA/ESA

    • Stormy planet

      Small bright clouds dot Jupiter's entire south tropical zone in this image acquired by JunoCam on NASA's Juno spacecraft on May 19, 2017, at an altitude of 7,990 miles (12,858 kilometers).

      Credit: NASA/SWRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran

    • Infrared view

      As NASA's Juno spacecraft approached Jupiter on Aug. 27, 2016, the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument captured the planet's glow in infrared light.

      The video is composed of 580 images collected over a period of about nine hours while Jupiter completed nearly a full rotation on its axis.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM

    • Light and dark

      This image, taken by the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft, highlights a feature on Jupiter where multiple atmospheric conditions appear to collide. The ghostly bluish streak across the right half of the image is a long-lived storm. The egg-shaped spot on the lower left is where incoming small dark spots make a hairpin turn.

      The image was taken on March 27, 2017, as the Juno spacecraft performed a close flyby of Jupiter. When the image was taken, the spacecraft was 7,900 miles (12,700 kilometers) from the planet.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Roman Tkachenko

    • Southern lights

      This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. 

      The planet's southern aurora can hardly be seen from Earth due to our home planet's position in respect to Jupiter's south pole. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM

    • Jupiter's aurora

      Jupiter's X-ray emission is shown in magenta and white, for the brightest spot, overlaid on a Hubble Space Telescope optical image.

      Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/UCL/W.Dunn et al, Optical: NASA/STScI

    • Views of Io

      Auroras on Jupiter's moon Io, revealed by the Galileo spacecraft, shine around its equator, thanks to interactions with Jupiter. Charged particles colliding within the atmosphere produce the red-and-green glow, while blue light comes from the volcanic plumes.

      Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    • Volcano on Io

      A volcanic plume ejects gas and particles about 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface of Jupiter's moon Io, the most volcanically active body in the solar system.

      Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

    • Juno's approach

      This artist's illustration shows NASA's Juno spacecraft at Jupiter, with its solar arrays and main antenna pointed toward the distant sun and Earth.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    • Building Juno

      Assembly began April 1, 2010, for NASA's Juno spacecraft in the high-bay cleanroom at Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Denver, Colo. In this picture, workers are readying the spacecraft's propulsion module.

      Credit: NASA/JPL/Lockheed Martin

    • Juno in launch complex

      At Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 41, the Juno spacecraft, enclosed in an Atlas payload fairing, was transferred into the Vertical Integration Facility where it was positioned on top of the Atlas rocket stacked inside.  

      Juno launched on Aug. 5, 2011.

      Credit: NASA/KSC