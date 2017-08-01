Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017

Back
    Next
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
    • Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017

    • Portrait

      Jeanne Moreau, who was internationally renowned for her portrayals of seductresses, Bohemians, unfaithful paramours and wronged women in such classics as "Elevator to the Gallows," "Jules and Jim" and "La Notte," died on Monday, July 31, 2017. She was 89. 

      In a statement French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated Moreau, saying of her performances that she had "a spark in her eye that defied reverence and was an invitation to insolence, to liberty, to this whirlpool of life that she loved so much. And that she made us love."

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Unifrance

    • "Three Sinners"

      Jeanne Moreau was born in Paris on Jan. 23, 1928. Her father was French, her mother an English dancer at the Folies-Bergere. She began appearing in films in 1949.  

      Pictured: A publicity shot of Moreau for the 1950 film "Three Sinners."

      Credit: Cité Films

    • "Julietta"

      Jeanne Moreau and Jean Marais in the romantic comedy "Julietta" (1953). 

      Credit: Kingsley-International Pictures

    • "Touchez Pas au Grisbi"

      Jeanne Moreau and Jean Gabin in the crime film "Touchez Pas au Grisbi" (1954).

      Credit: Rialto Pictures

    • "Touchez Pas au Grisbi"

      Jeanne Moreau in "Touchez Pas au Grisbi."

      Credit: Rialto Pictures

    • "The Wages of Sin"

      Jean-Claude Pascal and Jeanne Moreau in "The Wages of Sin" (1956).

      Credit: Films Roger Richebé

    • "Elevator to the Gallows"

      Jeanne Moreau in Louis Malle's 1958 crime film, "Elevator to the Gallows," in which she played a woman whose plot to kill her husband unravels. 

      Credit: Janus Films

    • "Elevator to the Gallows"

      Félix Marten and Jeanne Moreau in "Elevator to the Gallows."

      Credit: Janus Films

    • "The Lovers"

      Directed by Louis Malle, "The Lovers" (1958) starred Jean-Marc Bory and Jeanne Moreau in a story of adultery.

      Credit: New Yorker FiIms

    • Swimwear

      French actress Jeanne Moreau is photographed on a beach on December 6, 1958. December!

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • "Les liaisons dangereuses"

      Roger Vadim's 1959 film "Les liaisons dangereuses," adapted from the 1782 novel, starred Gérard Philipe and Jeanne Moreau as a couple who plot extramarital affairs to win revenge. 

      Credit: Astor Pictures

    • "Seven Days ... Seven Nights"

      Peter Brook's "Seven Days ... Seven Nights" (1960) starred Jeanne Moreau as a witness to a murder and Jean-Paul Belmondo as a man who may know more about the crime. 

      Credit: Royal Films

    • "The Carmelites"

      Jeanne Moreau starred as a nun in the historical drama "The Carmelites" (1960).

      Credit: Champs-Élysées Productions

    • "La Notte"

      Jeanne Moreau and Marcello Mastroianni are a couple whose marriage is severely tested in Michelangelo Antonioni's "La Notte" (1961).

      Credit: Rialto Pictures

    • "La Notte"

      Marcello Mastroianni and Jeanne Moreau in "La Notte" (1961).

      Credit: Rialto Pictures

    • "La Notte"

      Jeanne Moreau in "La Notte."

      Credit: Rialto Pictures

    • "Jules and Jim"

      In François Truffaut's classic "Jules and Jim" (1962), Jeanne Moreau played the free-spirited young woman who was the love of two friends (Oskar Werner and Henri Serre). 

      Credit: Janus Films

    • "Jules and Jim"

      Oskar Werner and Jeanne Moreau in "Jules and Jim."

      Credit: Janus Films

    • "Eva"

      "Eva" (1962), directed by Joseph Losey, starred Jeanne Moreau as a seductress prepared to lead a man to ruin. 

      Credit: Kino Video

    • "The Trial"

      Anthony Perkins as Josef K. and Jeanne Moreau as his neighbor in Orson Welles' film version of Franz Kafka's surreal "The Trial" (1962).

      Credit: Astor Pictures

    • "Bay of Angels"

      "Bay of Angels" (1963), directed by Jacques Demy, starred Jeanne Moreau as a woman addicted to the thrill of the roulette wheel.

      Credit: Pathé Contemporary Films

    • "Diary of a Chambermaid"

      Jeanne Moreau and Georges Géret in Luis Buñuel's "Diary of a Chambermaid" (1964).

      Credit: Rialto Pictures

    • "The Train"

      Hotel owner Jeanne Moreau helps a member of the French Resistance (Burt Lancaster) in the World War II suspense film, "The Train" (1964). 

      Credit: United Artists

    • "Mata Hari, Agent H21"

      Jeanne Moreau as World War I spy Mata Hari, with Jean-Louis Trintignant, in "Mata Hari, Agent H21" (1964).

      Credit: Magna

    • "Mata Hari, Agent H21"

      Jeanne Moreau in "Mata Hari, Agent H21."

      Credit: Magna

    • "Viva Maria!"

      Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Moreau in Louis Malle's comedy "Viva Maria!" (1965).

      Credit: United Artists

    • "Chimes at Midnight"

      In Orson Welles' Shakespeare adaptation, "Chimes at Midnight" (1965), Jeanne Moreau starred as Doll Tearsheet opposite Welles' Falstaff. 

      Credit: Criterion Collection

    • "Mademoiselle"

      Directed by Tony Richardson ("Tom Jones"), "Mademoiselle" (1966) starred Jeanne Moreau as the supposedly upstanding citizen who engages in acts of vandalism and arson - and whose perverse relationship with a man leads to tragedy.

      Credit: United Artists

    • "The Bride Wore Black"

      François Truffaut's homage to Hitchcock, "The Bride Wore Black" (1968), starred Jeanne Moreau as a widow who exacts revenge upon her husband's murderers.

      Credit: United Artists

    • "The Immortal Story"

      Based on a short story by Danish writer Karen Blixen, "The Immortal Story" (1968), directed for television by Orson Welles, starred Jeanne Moreau as a women who participates in a revenge plot. 

      Credit: Criterion Collection

    • "Great Catherine"

      Based on a play by George Bernard Shaw, "Great Catherine" (1968) starred Jeanne Moreau as the Russian monarch. With Peter O'Toole and Zero Mostel.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Monte Walsh"

      In "Monte Walsh" (1970), Jeanne Moreau played a prostitute and flame of a cowhand (Lee Marvin) who finds the days of the Old West are coming to an end.

      Credit: National General Pictures

    • "Alex in Wonderland"

      Jeanne Moreau played herself in Paul Mazursky's satire "Alex in Wonderland" (1970), in which Donald Sutherland played a Hollywood director frustrated over his next film.

      Credit: MGM

    • "Going Places"

      In Bertrand Blier's 1974 comedy "Going Places," Gérard Depardieu and Patrick Dewaere are two petty crooks looking for an erotic adventure who encounter a woman (Jeanne Moreau) just released from prison after 10 years.

      Credit: Cinema 5

    • "Querelle"

      In Rainer Werner Fassbinder's "Querelle" (1982), Jeanne Moreau played the owner of a brothel frequented by the likes of Belgian sailor Brad Davis.

      Credit: Triumph Releasing

    • "La femme Nikita"

      Jeanne Moreau helps train a young woman (Anne Parillaud) to be a government assassin in Luc Besson's "La femme Nikita" (1990).

      Credit: Samuel Goldwyn

    • "Un amour de sorcière"

      Jeanne Moreau and Vanessa Paradis in "Un amour de sorcière" (1997), a supernatural tale of witches and warlocks.

      Credit: UGC-Fox Distribution (UFD)

    • "Ever After: A Cinderella Story"

      In "Ever After: A Cinderella Story" (1998), Jeanne Moreau is a Grande Dame who imparts upon the visiting Brothers Grimm the real story of Cinderella.  

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Les Misérables"

      Gérard Depardieu as Jean Valjean and Jeanne Moreau as Mère Innocente in a 2000 TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo's "Les Misérables."

      Moreau, who received an honorary Oscar in 1998, continued to work into her 80s. Her last credit was the 2015 comedy "Le talent de mes amis (My Friends' Talent)." 

      Credit: Fox Family Channel

    • Portrait

      An Aug. 6, 1962 file photo of French film actress Jeanne Moreau, posing in London.

      The actress died on Monday, July 31, 2017. She was 89. 

      Credit: AP