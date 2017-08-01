Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017

Jeanne Moreau, who was internationally renowned for her portrayals of seductresses, Bohemians, unfaithful paramours and wronged women in such classics as "Elevator to the Gallows," "Jules and Jim" and "La Notte," died on Monday, July 31, 2017. She was 89.
In a statement French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated Moreau, saying of her performances that she had "a spark in her eye that defied reverence and was an invitation to insolence, to liberty, to this whirlpool of life that she loved so much. And that she made us love."
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan