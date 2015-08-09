Early photos of amusement parks

A palm reader hawks her specialty at Buckeye Lake Amusement Park, near Columbus, Ohio, 1938.
Photographer Ben Shahn, hired by the U.S. Farm Security Administration to document the area, captured the summer scene at Buckeye Lake, and did not leave with a flattering attitude.
"Its patrons are clerks, Columbus politicians, laborers, businessmen, droves of high school and college students," he wrote. "The rich occupy one side of the lake, the rest rent cottages on the other side. It has an evil reputation and an evil smell. It has furnished Columbus and the neighboring small towns and cities with dancing, cottaging, swimming, etc. for several generations. This is the most unsavory place the photographer ran across in Ohio."