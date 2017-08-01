Florida confirms first sexually transmitted Zika case in 2017

MIAMI -- Florida health officials have reported the state's first sexually transmitted Zika case in 2017.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the case in Pinellas County on Tuesday, and said there was no evidence that transmission through mosquitoes took place anywhere in Florida.

The infected resident's partner recently traveled to Cuba and was ill with symptoms consistent with Zika, health officials said in a statement. They said both individuals tested positive for Zika.

The news release said health officials have notified mosquito control and that appropriate "mosquito reduction activities" were taking place.

"It is important to remember Zika can also be transmitted sexually and to take precautions if you or your partner traveled to an area where Zika is active. If the department identifies an area where ongoing transmission of Zika is taking place, we will notify the public immediately," officials said.

Zika can cause a mild illness, with fever, rash and joint pain, or no symptoms at all in some people. But infection during pregnancy can lead to severe brain-related birth defects.

Most of Florida's 118 Zika cases this year have been linked to travel outside the continental U.S. The only local cases confirmed this year all were linked to exposure to the virus in 2016.

Last week, Texas health officials reported a Zika infection likely contracted through a mosquito bite in recent months.