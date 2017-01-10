The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 10, 2017, 10:45 AM

Wayne Brady to play Aaron Burr in Chicago’s “Hamilton"

In this Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, file photo, Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the BET Honors 2015 at Warner Theater in Washington.

Kevin Wolf/Invision/AP

Wayne Brady is adding Tony-winning hit “Hamilton” to his Broadway resume, joining the musical’s Chicago production as Aaron Burr. 

Brady’s run in the role -- for which Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony last year -- starting Jan. 17 and will stay with the production through April 9, producer Jeffrey Seller announced Monday.

Brady, a five-time Emmy winner, previously appeared on Broadway in “Chicago” and “Kinky Boots.” 

Later this year, he will also host his eighth season of “Let’s Make A Deal” on CBS and appear on his fifth season of “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” on the CW.

“Hamilton,” created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Musical.

