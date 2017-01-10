Wayne Brady to play Aaron Burr in Chicago’s “Hamilton"

Wayne Brady is adding Tony-winning hit “Hamilton” to his Broadway resume, joining the musical’s Chicago production as Aaron Burr.

Brady’s run in the role -- for which Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony last year -- starting Jan. 17 and will stay with the production through April 9, producer Jeffrey Seller announced Monday.

Brady, a five-time Emmy winner, previously appeared on Broadway in “Chicago” and “Kinky Boots.”

Later this year, he will also host his eighth season of “Let’s Make A Deal” on CBS and appear on his fifth season of “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” on the CW.

“Hamilton,” created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Musical.