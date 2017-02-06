By Ned Ehrbar CBS News February 6, 2017, 2:13 PM

Watch the movie previews that debuted during the Super Bowl

Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel return to voice the characters Rocket and Groot in “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Marvel Studios

Hollywood studios were banking that the Super Bowl audiences were also ready for some blockbusters, judging by this year’s crop of big game ads for upcoming releases.

Television audiences were treated to fresh looks at several movies making their way to theaters this year, including Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and the latest in the “Transformers” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises. 

The Super Bowl tease for Marvel’s follow-up to the 2014 hit “Guardians of the Galaxy” shows even more action and humor from the second installment -- due May 5 -- without giving away any of the plot. 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Extended Big Game Spot by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel show former adversaries -- namely Yando (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) -- appearing to join up with the heroes, which is a theme running through Universal’s tease for “The Fate of the Furious,” which shows alliances shifting all over the place in the automotive franchise’s eighth entry, due in April.

The teaser suggests that Dom (Vin Diesel) has gone rogue, teaming up with a tall, blonde super-villain (Charlize Theron). To balance that out, the gang gets teamed up with their nemesis from the last film (Jason Statham). 

The Fate of the Furious Super Bowl TV Spot (2017) | Movieclips Trailers by Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

Speaking of sequels, there’s a fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film on the way, hitting theaters Memorial Day weekend. The Super Bowl teaser for the film shows off plenty of special effects, glimpses of its new bad guy (Javier Bardem) and just a bit of Johnny Depp’s Capt. Jack Sparrow. 

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: Extended Look by Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube

Also up for a fifth installment is the “Transformers” series, which finds Mark Wahlberg returning and Optimus Prime seemingly turning on his Autobot allies. 

Transformers The Last Knight Extended Online - 4K by Michael Bay on YouTube

But the movie ads weren’t only for sequels during Sunday’s game. There were also new and more revealing looks at “Baywatch” (also due Memorial Day) and “Ghost in the Shell” (due March 31). 

Baywatch (2017) - Big Game Spot - Paramount Pictures by Paramount Pictures on YouTube
Ghost in the Shell (2017) - Big Game Spot - Paramount Pictures by Paramount Pictures on YouTube
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular