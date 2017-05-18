AP May 18, 2017, 4:41 PM

Video shows train going through 8 stops with door open

Passengers board a New Jersey Transit train at Pennsylvania Station on April 26, 2017 in New York City. 

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey Transit train traveled through at least eight stops with a door open, and it was pulled out of service. 

A passenger captured video of the incident.

Rider Jeffrey Spitery shared cellphone video with WNBC-TV showing people moving around the train Tuesday night while the wind from the open door whips their hair. 

Door Open on NJ Transit Train by New Jersey 101.5 on YouTube

Spitery says the train stopped at Newark Penn Station while a conductor searched for an open door. The train then continued. Spitery says as the train approached his stop in Metuchen he found a door "wide open." 

New Jersey Transit says a train should not move while a door is open. It says it's investigating. 

There's no indication anyone was injured while the train door was open. 

