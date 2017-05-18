Video shows train going through 8 stops with door open

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey Transit train traveled through at least eight stops with a door open, and it was pulled out of service.

A passenger captured video of the incident.

Rider Jeffrey Spitery shared cellphone video with WNBC-TV showing people moving around the train Tuesday night while the wind from the open door whips their hair.

Spitery says the train stopped at Newark Penn Station while a conductor searched for an open door. The train then continued. Spitery says as the train approached his stop in Metuchen he found a door "wide open."

New Jersey Transit says a train should not move while a door is open. It says it's investigating.

There's no indication anyone was injured while the train door was open.