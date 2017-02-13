By Ned Ehrbar CBS News February 13, 2017, 2:10 PM

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” releases “Lemonade”-themed teaser for season 3

12 Photos

Tituss Burgess stars in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Beyonce may not have won Album of the Year, but she’s won the heart of Titus Andromedon, the character Tituss Burgess plays on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

To announce the premiere of the series’ third season, Netflix offered up a “Lemonade”-inspired teaser featuring Burgess strutting down a sidewalk in a flowing yellow dress and carrying a baseball bat -- just like Beyonce -- singing his own version of her hit “Hold Up.” 

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Season 3 | Teaser [HD] | Netflix by Netflix US & Canada on YouTube

The new season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will debut on Netflix May 19, 2017.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular