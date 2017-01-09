The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
CBS/AP January 9, 2017, 11:10 AM

U2 announce new “Joshua Tree” tour, Bonnaroo appearance

40 Photos

Bono of U2 performs on stage during a concert, in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. 

Thibault Camus/AP

LOS ANGELES -- U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album “The Joshua Tree” at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.

Powered by singles “With or Without You,” ‘’Where The Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” ‘’The Joshua Tree” became the band’s first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

The documentary “Rattle and Hum,” released in conjunction with the band’s sixth studio album in 1988, was filmed during the first “Joshua Tree” tour 30 years ago. 

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on May 12 in Vancouver and wraps up on July 1 in Cleveland, before heading to Europe. The tour includes a June stop at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee.

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 on the North American leg.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular