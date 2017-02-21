Trump's travel ban causing angst for America's health system

President Trump is finalizing a revised version of his travel ban, temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

This comes at a delicate time for the American medical system, as hospitals have until Wednesday to select their next generation of doctors. They are drawing from a pool that includes more than 1,000 applicants from countries on Mr. Trump’s list.

The U.S. is suffering a severe shortage of primary care physicians, with gaps recorded in almost every state, reports CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil. Major healthcare systems like Southern Illinois University planned to rely on foreign-born doctors. But with talk of the new travel ban, they fear that effort could fall short.



