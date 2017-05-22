Trump-Netanyahu meeting in Israel - live updates

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to deliver remarks around 12:25 p.m. ET from Jerusalem at Netanyahu's residence, according to the White House schedule.

During their meeting shortly before the remarks, Netanyahu praised the intelligence cooperation between Israel and the U.S. as "terrific."

This prompted Mr. Trump to say to the pool reporters, "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel. Never mentioned it during that conversation. They were all saying I did. So you had another story wrong. Never mentioned the word Israel."

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Mr. Trump had divulged classified material to Russia during his meeting with the the Russian foreign minister and envoy. Subsequent reports noted that the information the president revealed came from Israel, but it had note been reported that Mr. Trump had mentioned Israel to Russia in relation to his claims.

Afterward, the two leaders are expected to have dinner together with their wives. The two leaders met earlier at the King David Hotel after Mr. Trump stopped by the Western Wall, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to visit Judaism's holiest site.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. The president is scheduled to meet next with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and deliver remarks with him.