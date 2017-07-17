Trump invites GOP senators to White House, while health care bill is in limbo

President Trump is hosting several Republican senators for dinner at the White House Monday evening to talk about the Senate health care bill, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

So far, Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, John Thune of South Dakota, Steve Daines of Montana, and James Lankford of Oklahoma are confirmed attendees, CBS News' Alan He reports.

Progress on the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare stalled after Sen. John McCain underwent surgery Friday for a blood clot, and he will recuperate in Arizona this week. The legislation has already lost two votes and can lose no more, given the 52-48 Republican majority in the Senate. Even before McCain's surgery, it was not clear that Senate Republicans would be able to pass the bill, given the potential opposition from other moderate senators and perhaps some conservatives, a point the president noted during his speech on the White House "Made in America" initiative Monday.

"We hope John McCain gets better very soon because we miss him," Mr. Trump said. "He's a crusty voice in Washington. Plus, we need his vote."

He went on to say, "And we need a number of votes because we do have to repeal Obamacare, and we will end up replacing it with something that is going to be outstanding."

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, said he spoke with McCain Monday morning and, calling him a "tough guy," said "he'll be back with us soon."