Treasury kills Obama-era myRA retirement savings program

Less than three years after it launched, a program designed to encourage low-income people to save for retirement is being killed by the government.

The Treasury department announced on Friday that it would "begin to wind down the myRA program, after a thorough review by Treasury that found it not to be cost effective."

The program is being eliminated as part of the deregulatory push prioritized by the Trump administration. Getting rid of it would save about $10 million a year, according to a Treasury spokesperson.

The myRA program was launched by Barack Obama's administration to encourage saving among the approximately 55 million people who don't have access to retirement plans through their jobs. It was pushed as a risk-free "starter" account that would earn a guaranteed, though low, return (the 10-year average was just over 3 percent). Unlike other retirement vehicles, the myRA had no penalties for withdrawing funds early.

The government has spent about $70 million since 2013 to set up, promote and run the program, the Treasury said, but its reach has been limited. There are about 20,000 people who have signed up for an account, with a median balance of $500, and an additional 10,000 people who have an account but have a zero balance, the Treasury said.