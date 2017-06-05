Tom Cruise announces title of "Top Gun" sequel

The long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel officially has a title.

Tom Cruise revealed the name for the new project, which will be released as "Top Gun: Maverick," he told Access Hollywood while promoting his latest film, "The Mummy."

It's not going to be called 'Top Gun 2,' it's going to be called 'Top Gun: Maverick,'" Cruise revealed. "I didn't want a number. You don't want a number. You don't need a number."

"We're going to have the same tone that we had for the first one. Stylistically, it's going to be the same," he said. "It's going to be a competition film like the first one, and it's going to be in the same vein, the same tone as the first one. So a progression for Maverick."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently in pre-production and does not yet have a release date.