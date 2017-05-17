Tom Brady "had a concussion last year," wife Gisele Bündchen says

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, tells "CBS This Morning" that the five-time Super Bowl champion "had a concussion last year."

In the interview aired Wednesday, Charlie Rose asked Bündchen about comments Brady made on SiriusXM NFL Radio back in February that suggested she would have him retire if she had things her way.

"If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today," Brady said.

"Are you trying to get him to retire?" Rose asked Bündchen.

"As you know, it's not the most, like-- let's say 'unaggressive' sport. Right?" Bündchen told Rose. "Football, like, he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every -- I mean, we don't talk about -- but he does have concussions."

"And he's -- I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through, like -- you know, through that kind of aggression, like, all the time, that could not be healthy for you, right?" Bündchen continued. "And I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're, like, 100, I hope."

When reached by CBS Boston Wednesday morning regarding Bündchen's remarks, the Patriots had no comment.

Bündchen also spoke to Rose about her efforts to raise awareness about the condition of the planet along with environmentalist Paul Hawken. They are partnering to promote his book, "Drawdown," which highlights 100 ways to reverse global warming.