This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 28)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ambush

In this "CBS Evening News" report from November 11, 1982, correspondent Bruce Morton talks with three Vietnam War veterans who journeyed to Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to friends who died while serving with them in 1967.

COVER STORY: The lost platoon

Kenny Barker sat at home in Texas sifting through things he gathered as a 20-year-old soldier in Vietnam. Among them are the newspaper clippings noting that he was one of the few who wasn't killed in an ambush by North Vietnamese soldiers. Twenty-two of his comrades were lost.

John Blackstone reports on how that battle shaped the lives of the survivors, and how some of them spent the anniversary, fifty years later.

"Nine Days in May: The Battles of the 4th Infantry Division on the Cambodian Border, 1967" by Warren K. Wilkins (University of Oklahoma Press)





ALMANAC: Ian Fleming

On May 28, 1908, 109 years ago today, the creator of Secret Agent 007, James Bond, was born in London. Jane Pauley reports.

TECHNOLOGY: Brooklyn Lab

Part of the old Brooklyn Navy Yard has been converted into a hub for innovation. Jim Axelrod reports.

COMEDY: Kevin Hart

In a wide-ranging interview, standup comedian and actor Kevin Hart talks with Tracy Smith about his childhood in Philadelphia, what he learned from his parents about life, and the most important part about being a father.

PREVIEW: Kevin Hart: Growing up, being "the funny guy" kept me out of fights, but hurt with women

READ A BOOK EXCERPT: "I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart

FOOD: The CIA's recipe for success

The Culinary Institute of America started as a trade school for GIs returning from World War II. It would go on to change how chefs were taught. Serena Altschul explores the trade secrets, and occupational hazards, of one of the top culinary colleges in the world.

CIA RECIPE: Good Morning Coffee

CIA RECIPE: Lemon Chickpea Muffins

CIA RECIPE: Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage

CIA RECIPE: Wrapped Shrimp with Asian Barbecue Sauce

CIA RECIPE: Coffee Truffles

MUSIC: Roger Waters

The former member of the rock group Pink Floyd, kicked off his latest solo tour this week, the "Us + Them Tour" - and it may be the 73-year-old musician's last lap.

Like his previous tours, Waters' new show is another spectacle, high-tech projectors, a 160-foot LED screen, computer-controlled overhead screens … and a flying pig. "I think this is even more complex and bigger [than 'The Wall'], Waters told Anthony Mason.

HARTMAN: TBD

POLITICS: Al Franken

Lately the Minnesota Senator and former "Saturday Night Live" writer-performer has been coming to grips with the tension between politics and comedy. He talked to Chip Reid about the pressures of being not funny when engaged in the serious business of Congress, and how his tough questioning during Senate hearings have got Franken noticed for more than his humor.

PASSAGE: TBD

ON THE TRAIL: Decoration Day

In the South, Decoration Day is marked by placing flowers on the headstones of ancestors. There are songs, sandwiches, even a bit of scripture. Conor Knighton took part in a Decoration Day ceremony that takes place in a very remote place: on top of a mountain inside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina/Tennessee





CALENDAR: Week of May 29

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



NATURE UP CLOSE: Tulips



