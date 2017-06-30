This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 2)

GUEST HOST: Lee Cowan
COVER STORY: Storm chasers' whirlwind marriage
In Oklahoma, where tornado warnings can mean the difference between life and death, there are no bigger names in storm-chasing than Val and Amy Castor, a husband-and-wife team who serve as a mobile early warning system for approaching storms.
The Castors are part of a network of storm chasers who broadcast live for Oklahoma City's CBS station, getting as close as possible to pinpoint a tornado's path. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the couple who have saved lives and challenged death together for 25 years.
ALMANAC: Statuary Hall
FLOWERS: Tombstone's Shady Lady
The Old West city of Tombstone, Ariz., is famous not just for the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral but also for the world's oldest rose bush. The Lady Banksia Rose Bush, planted in the back of a boarding house in 1885, was declared by "Ripley's Believe It or Not" the largest rose bush in the world in the 1930s.
Today, almost nine decades later, the folks at Guinness World Records say the rose bush (nicknamed the Shady Lady) is still the largest -- at last measurement, its canopy of white blossoms covers more than 8,000 square feet! Lee Cowan reports.
BOOKS: Herman Wouk
The bestselling author ("The Caine Mutiny," "The Winds of War," War and Remembrance") who recently turned 102. Though reclusive, Wouk invited Tracy Smith to his Palm Springs home, and talked about a career conjuring fiction from real life.
FOOD: Return of an heirloom watermelon
More than a century ago, the Bradford Watermelon was the sweetest, juiciest watermelon around; now, thanks to the latest generation of the Bradford family in South Carolina, they're back. Martha Teichner reports.
POSTCARD FROM MOROCCO: Why are there goats in the trees?
The nut of the argan tree, which grows in the Moroccan countryside of Essaouira, contains a valuable oil known for its anti-aging properties, that is popping up in everything from shampoo and body lotion to food products. But nowhere on the labels will you find the remarkable story behind how this oil was born - and the role goats' digestive tracts play in its harvesting. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (Originally broadcast on May 15, 2016.)
SUNDAY PROFILE: John Mellencamp
Jane Pauley profiles the rocker and fellow Hoosier.
PREVIEW: John Mellencamp: Smoking got me the voice I wanted
OPINION: Jim Gaffigan on storage units
The comedian and "Sunday Morning" contributor reminds us what all Americans have in common: keeping our stuff in storage containers.
ON THE TRAIL: Parkitecture
Mary Colter was the visionary designer behind Grand Canyon's most recognizable buildings. Drawing on ancient Native American structures for inspiration, Colter - one of a handful of female architects in her day – created structures that blended in with their settings physically and culturally, spawning an architectural movement - National Park Rustic - on display at parks across the country.
Conor Knighton reports.
PASSAGE: Old childhood sweethearts
Lee Cowan notes the passing of the couple that was once given the distinction of being the longest-married.
CALENDAR: Week of July 3
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.
NATURE: Grand Canyon
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
NATURE UP CLOSE: Shorebirds and horseshoe crabs
MOVIES: July at the movies
Critic David Edelstein offers his monthly roundup of new movies, including Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled."
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" hosted by Jane Pauley is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also listen to "Sunday Morning" audio podcasts at Play.it.