This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 16)

GUEST HOST: Lee Cowan



COVER STORY: Al Gore

Lee Cowan interviews the former Veep and Nobel Prize-winner on his second career as an advocate against climate change (and against climate change deniers), about his new documentary, "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," and about his efforts to sway President Donald Trump to maintain America's participation in the Paris Climate Agreement.

PREVIEW VIDEO: Al Gore and "An Inconvenient Sequel"

READ A BOOK EXCERPT: Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"

For more info:



ALMANAC: John Kennedy Jr.

On July 16, 1999, the son of the former president, along with his wife and sister-in-law, died in the crash of the small plane he was piloting. Lee Cowan looks back.

HISTORY: Lodz Ghetto photographs

The ghetto in Lodz, Poland, was one of hundreds created by the Nazis across Europe, used to temporarily separate Jews from the rest of the population. Most residents would be sent to killing centers, if disease or starvation did not kill them first.

The Lodz Ghetto is now the subject of a photography exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Called "Memory Unearthed," it features photos by Henryk Ross, a Polish Jew who lived inside the ghetto, and who buried his negatives in order to protect them from the Nazis. Chip Reid reports on the photographer who used his camera as a weapon of resistance.

For more info:

FASHION: Betsey Johnson: Fashion's free spirit

A Betsey Johnson fashion show can seem a bit like a three-ring circus with as much action behind-the-scenes as there is on the runway. And every show concludes with Johnson's signature move: A cartwheel on the runway.

It's no small feat for the 74-year-old designer. Since the 1960s, the maniacally free-spirited New York designer's clothes have been the uniform for folks that didn't want to look like everyone else. Serena Altschul gets a glimpse into Johnson's world. (This story was originally broadcast on March 19, 2017).

GALLERY: Betsey Johnson on the runway

For more info:

betseyjohnson.com



Follow @xoBetseyJohnson on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube





PASSAGE: A new YouTube record



HISTORY: Detroit 1967

Michelle Miller looks back at the riot 50 years ago against police actions in Detroit, dramatized in the new Kathryn Bigelow movie, "Detroit."

For more info:

"Detroit" (Official site); Opens August 4





FOR THE RECORD: Willie Nelson is, as the song goes, "Still Not Dead"

Now 84, country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson is on the road again -- performing, writing music, and releasing a new album. "God's Problem Child" is his 110th, give or take, with songs like "Still Not Dead."

"There's a theme here," said Bob Schieffer. "This is about the autumn of your life. Is that hard for you to think about?"

"No," Nelson replied. "You remember one of those deep thinkers, a guy named Seneca? He said you should look at death and comedy with the same countenance. And I believe that."

To hear Willie Nelson perform "Old Timer" from "God's Problem Child," click on the video player below:



For more info:



VOLUMES: Author Linda Fairstein

As a prosecutor in Manhattan's District Attorney's Office, Linda Fairstein pioneered the use of DNA evidence in cases against sexual offenders. She was even the inspiration for some of the tough prosecutors you see on TV. But Fairstein has made a second career for herself as an award-winning writer of crime novels, including 19 books featuring prosecutor Alexandra Cooper. Lesley Stahl talks with Fairstein about the truth behind her fiction.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of July 17

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.



NATURE: Mombasa



WEB EXCLUSIVES:



NATURE UP CLOSE: Bees

NATURE UP CLOSE: The Grand Canyon

