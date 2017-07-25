Texas pastor charged with sexually assaulting child

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston pastor has been charged with sexually abusing a child repeatedly over the course of several years, reports CBS affiliate KHOU.

Investigators say the child told a family member that Hollis Vaughn, 66, about the alleged abuse. Vaughn was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it is investigating whether there are any additional victims.

Vaughn is a pastor for two church groups that operate out of his home: God's Awesome Army Ministry and El Shaddaj World Outreach Church.

Vaughn has been released on a $100,000 bond.