Taylor Swift reportedly working on a new album

How soon will Taylor Swift fans be able to hear new music from the “Blank Space” singer?

Maybe sooner than they think. Swift has been out of the public eye since her pre-Super Bowl concert in early February, but a source tells ET that the singer “has been busy working on her upcoming album,” adding that the record is expected to be released before the end of the year.

According to the source, Swift has been focused on figuring out the sound and feel of her new album. The main question is whether she’ll stay in the pop genre or revisit her country roots. Swift has been spending a lot of time in Nashville lately, which suggests the latter might be more likely.

“She comes here to get away from the paparazzi,” a source said of Swift, who was spotted driving around Nashville last week.