Small plane crashes after takeoff in Connecticut

Last Updated Jul 30, 2017 12:47 PM EDT
DANBURY, Conn. -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed following departure from an airport in southwest Connecticut on Sunday, CBS New York reports.
The Cessna 172S crashed after taking off from Danbury Municipal Airport at 10:25 a.m, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Three people were rushed from the wreckage to a local hospital, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on Twitter.
The conditions of those injured weren't immediately known.
The FAA is investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash.