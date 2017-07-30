Small plane crashes after takeoff in Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn. -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed following departure from an airport in southwest Connecticut on Sunday, CBS New York reports.

The Cessna 172S crashed after taking off from Danbury Municipal Airport at 10:25 a.m, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Three people were rushed from the wreckage to a local hospital, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on Twitter.

All plane crash victims are at hospital. Dog Park will remain closed. We are waiting for FAA. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) July 30, 2017

The conditions of those injured weren't immediately known.

The FAA is investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash.