Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist comments during arrest

Shia LaBeouf says he's "deeply ashamed" of his behavior after a video showed him making racist remarks during his arrest for public drunkenness on Saturday.

The actor said on Twitter Wednesday that he was "certain" he owed an apology to the Savannah, Georgia officers who arrested him.

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom," he said. "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."

The apology came after a video surfaced on TMZ of LaBeouf accusing a black officer of arresting him because he was white. He also told the officer he was going to hell and when asked why, LaBeouf told the officer, "Because you're a black man."

LaBeouf was arrested at 4 a.m. on Saturday by Savannah police and released on $7,000 bond later, per the AP. He was also charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

The actor is in Savanna shooting his new film, "The Peanut Butter Falcon."