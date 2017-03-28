By Ned Ehrbar CBS News March 28, 2017, 10:39 AM

Shailene Woodley reaches plea deal for Dakota Access Pipeline protest

Shailene Woodley will avoid jail time for her arrest in October protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The “Big Little Lies” and “Divergent” star reached a plea deal stemming from her Oct. 10 arrest. Woodley initially pleaded not guilty to charges or criminal trespass and engaging in a riot. The misdemeanor charges carried a maximum one month in jail and a $1,500 fine. 

Woodley was among 27 protesters arrested in the sweep, which she livestreamed on Facebook. Since August, about 750 protesters have been arrested. 

Woodley -- who was scheduled to stand trial Friday -- signed a court document Friday agreeing to plead guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She will serve one year of unsupervised probation and forfeit a $500 bond. The agreement is awaiting a judge’s approval. Woodley was scheduled to stand trial this Friday.

