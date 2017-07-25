Senate committee drops subpoena for former Trump campaign manager

A person familiar with negotiations between the Senate Judiciary Committee and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort told The Associated Press the panel has dropped a subpoena that sought to compel his public testimony this week.

The person says Manafort won't testify during a public hearing Wednesday after he and the committee reached an agreement to continue negotiating the terms of his cooperation. The person demanded anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

The top Republican and Democrat on the committee have said they want to question Manafort about a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. The meeting was described in emails to President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

Manafort on Tuesday told Senate investigators about his recollection of the Trump Tower meeting with the Russian lawyer last year, according to two people familiar with the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation. The people who demanded anonymity to discuss the closed-door interview say that Manafort's interview with committee staff was limited to the topic of the June 2016 meeting.

One of the people says that Manafort also turned over his contemporaneous notes documenting the meeting. That gathering was described to Trump Jr. in the emails the Trump son released.

The other person says that Manafort has agreed to additional interviews with the Senate Intelligence Committee staff.