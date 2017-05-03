By Andrea Park CBS News May 3, 2017, 2:35 PM

See the new trailer for Marvel's "The Defenders" on Netflix

Mike Colter stars as Luke Cage in Marvel's "The Defenders" on Netflix. 

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Netflix's biggest Marvel heroes are coming together on upcoming show "The Defenders" and the new trailer is out.  

The new series is the story of a team of heroes, The Defenders: Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). The four must work together to save New York City. "

The war for New York is here," a voice warns in the teaser and villain Elektra is back with her team of ninjas. 

Watch the trailer to see how Luke Cage and Iron Fist meet; things start off tense when they ask each other, "Who are you?" and Cage says, "What's the deal with the fist?" before they learn they're on the same side. 

Marvel’s The Defenders | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix by Netflix US & Canada on YouTube
