Sean Spicer responds to Melissa McCarthy's "SNL" skit

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to Melissa McCarthy’s skit of him on “Saturday Night Live” -- and he doesn’t mind the impression as much as President Donald Trump dislikes Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him.

Spicer told “Extra” that he initially thought there was a national emergency because he got so many texts after the “SNL” skit; he was leaving church when he learned of Saturday’s show.

Spicer said he found McCarthy’s belligerent character funny, though he did have a couple of critical remarks. He said that McCarthy could “dial it back” and that the actress “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.” Spicer once told the Washington Post he chews and swallows as many as two and a half packs of Orbit cinnamon gum before noon.

In the skit, McCarthy plays Spicer as a combative, press-hating spokesperson: “I know that the press and myself have gotten off to a rocky start,” McCarthy says. “And when I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie, because I came out here to punch you.” McCarthy’s Spicer uses his lectern and a watergun to physically attack journalists at a press conference.

Spicer made it clear though, that he is not a fan of Baldwin’s Trump impression. He said of the actor, “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. ‘SNL’ used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

Regardless, Spicer must have been in a good mood last night: He revealed to “Extra” before the Super Bowl that he was rooting for the Patriots.