Report: West Virginia governor to announce he's switching parties

The Democratic governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, is expected to announce that he's switching parties Thursday night at a rally with President Trump, according to the New York Times.

The president promised a big announcement was coming at the West Virginia rally.

Mr. Trump won West Virginia by 42 points, and Justice did not endorse the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. Justice, who is the only billionaire in the state, according to Forbes, was elected in 2016. Forbes notes that he owns coal mines in five states, having inherited a coal business from his father. He's worth about $1.59 billion.