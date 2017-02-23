Poll: Trump voters don't want politics at the Oscars

The tally is in, and Trump voters have made it clear that they do not want to hear about politics at Sunday’s Oscars.

In a poll conducted by the Hollywood Reporter and the National Research Group, 66 percent of Trump supporters said they have turned off their TV because of an actor giving a political speech at an awards show. In contrast, only 19 percent of Clinton voters turned off the tube.

It turns out Trump voters and Clinton voters have very different takes on awards shows. Almost half of Trump supporters (44 percent) believe that awards speeches are “too political.” In contrast, 43 percent of Clinton supporters said they want Oscar winners to talk about Trump in their speeches, while only 8 percent of Trump voters want mentions of the president.

The divide reflects across specific talking points as well. For example, 39 percent of Clinton voters want more discussion of women’s rights at the Oscars, compared to 8 percent of Trump voters. And 34 percent want more conversation about Trump’s seven-nation travel ban (only 7 percent of Trump voters want talk about the travel ban at the Oscars).

Overall, 68 percent of Trump voters said they “dislike” political speeches at the Oscars -- almost triple the number of Clinton voters who said the same (23 percent).

One thing the two sides can agree on are that their politics are not particularly swayed by awards shows. Only 24 percent of respondents said their opinion about an issue has ever been changed by an awards show.