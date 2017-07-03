Olivia de Havilland sues FX over “Feud”

Screen legend Olivia de Havilland has made her displeasure with Ryan Murphy's "Feud" as clear as possible.

The "Gone with the Wind" star filed a lawsuit Friday -- on the eve of her 101st birthday -- suing FX and Ryan Murphy Productions over how she was portrayed in the cable series, which chronicled the bitter rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The suit claims that the FX series "puts words in the mouth of Miss de Havilland which are inaccurate and contrary to the reputation she has built."

The anthology series starred Susan Sarandon as Davis and Jessica Lange as Crawford, with Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying de Havilland giving an interview that sets the series in motion.

"All statements made by Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland in this fake interview are completely false, some inherently so," the suit claims. "Such an interview never occurred."

The actress claims that she was not consulted for the series and was not asked for permission to use her likeness. De Havilland is suing for right of publicity, unjust enrichment and invasion of privacy.