Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome baby boy

Nick Cannon arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 10 Red Carpet Event at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2015, in Newark, New Jersey.

Nick Cannon is officially a father of three!

The “America’s Got Talent” host posted to Instagram that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, had given birth on Tuesday to a baby boy named Golden “Sagon” Cannon. 

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!” Cannon, 36, captioned a photo of himself holding their newborn son, along with the hashtag #Awakened. “No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son!”

Golden will have a half-brother and sister to hang out with, as Cannon is the dad of 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

After breaking the news in November that he and Bell were expecting a child, Cannon gushed exclusively to ET about becoming a father for a third time. “It’s outstanding,” he shared. 

“Honestly they say even in unexpected situations, you still embrace the beauty of bringing a life into this world, because that is what life is all about.”

