Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcome baby boy

Nick Cannon is officially a father of three!

The “America’s Got Talent” host posted to Instagram that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, had given birth on Tuesday to a baby boy named Golden “Sagon” Cannon.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!” Cannon, 36, captioned a photo of himself holding their newborn son, along with the hashtag #Awakened. “No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son!”

Golden will have a half-brother and sister to hang out with, as Cannon is the dad of 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

After breaking the news in November that he and Bell were expecting a child, Cannon gushed exclusively to ET about becoming a father for a third time. “It’s outstanding,” he shared.

“Honestly they say even in unexpected situations, you still embrace the beauty of bringing a life into this world, because that is what life is all about.”