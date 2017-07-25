New James Bond movie announced

Everybody's favorite spy is coming back.

Eon Productions and MGM Studios announced on Twitter that the 25th James Bond movie will hit theaters in November 2019, saying, "James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world."

It's unclear who will play 007 for the latest installment, which is still untitled. Two anonymous sources told the New York Times, however, that Daniel Craig's return is a "done deal." Craig has played Bond in four films, but in 2015, he told Time Out, "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than play Bond again. He added, "I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on." Later, he said he had been tired during the interview.

The film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who worked on the last six films.