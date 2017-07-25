Multiple deaths after Mumbai building collapse

MUMBAI, India -- A five-story building came crashing down Tuesday in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, killing at least three people and injuring nine others, a state official said. About two dozen people were feared trapped under the rubble.
The cause of the collapse of the mainly residential building was not immediately known.
Rescuers were digging through the rubble in search of more victims, Maharashtrate state Housing Minister Prakash Mehta said.
The injured people were taken to a hospital, he said.
Building collapses are common in India, where high demand and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors.
In 2013, a building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in, killing 74 people in the country's worst building collapse in decades.