Multiple deaths after Mumbai building collapse

MUMBAI, India -- A five-story building came crashing down Tuesday in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, killing at least three people and injuring nine others, a state official said. About two dozen people were feared trapped under the rubble.

The cause of the collapse of the mainly residential building was not immediately known.

Punit Paranjpe / AFP/Getty Images

Rescuers were digging through the rubble in search of more victims, Maharashtrate state Housing Minister Prakash Mehta said.

The injured people were taken to a hospital, he said.

Building collapses are common in India, where high demand and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors.

In 2013, a building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in, killing 74 people in the country's worst building collapse in decades.