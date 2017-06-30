Heart transplant survivor dies after giving birth to first child

A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child, CBS affiliate KMOV reports.

Musician Nathan Johnson and his wife Megan welcomed their newborn daughter into the world just before 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Megan had a smooth delivery, Nathan's bandmate, Josh Wilson, wrote on the family's GoFundMe page. Her husband posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate the birth of their daughter.

A post shared by Nathan Johnson (@iamnathanjohnson) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

"Happy Birthday Eilee Kate Johnson," he wrote. "Megan was/is a professional and feels great. Her heart worked perfectly the whole time and Eilee introduced herself quickly and smooth. I am a rich man!!!"

The couple spent six hours with their newborn before Megan started to experience complications, according to the GoFundMe page. By 11 a.m., Megan passed away. Currently, it's unclear what caused her death.

Megan contracted a virus at the age of 15 that led to myocarditis, a potentially fatal heart disease.

Her condition worsened, and she had a heart transplant in 2010 in her hometown. She wrote about her journey online and in a book titled, "Megan's Heart."

One year after her heart surgery, Megan married her husband Nathan and moved to Nashville.

Friends and family started a fundraising effort after learning about Megan's death.

On Thursday, a GoFundMe account aimed at raising $40,000 surpassed that goal and reached $330,168 in just one day.

Megan's funeral will be held on Sunday in St. Louis.