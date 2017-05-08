Martha Stewart appears to give Donald Trump the middle finger in photo

Domestic diva Martha Stewart has a well-documented history of throwing shade, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Stewart has now appeared to diss President Donald Trump.

In a photo posted on Instagram, it appears that Stewart is giving the middle finger to a portrait of Mr. Trump while flashing a peace sign at an adjacent portrait of her friend and colleague, Snoop Dogg.

Stewart posted a photo of herself throwing peace signs at both men, but another photo of her with a middle finger directed at Mr. Trump circulated on other Instagram accounts.

A propos this week Taping twenty more episodes with @snoopdogg for @vh1 Watch the awards Sunday night !!! We are presenting! Photo @seenbysharkey I am at @frieze the giant art fair on Randall's island NYC A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on May 6, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

She wrote that she was at Freize New York, an art fair on Randall's Island in New York City.

The lifestyle mogul worked with Mr. Trump when she hosted her own season of "The Apprentice" in 2005; Mr. Trump continued to host his own version of "The Apprentice." She and Mr. Trump feuded in 2006 when they blamed each other for her season's demise.

"Having two 'Apprentices' was as unfair to him as it was unfair to me," she said at the time. "But Donald really wanted to stay on."

Mr. Trump responded, "I wish she would be able to take responsibility for her failure."

Stewart publicly announced that she was voting for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.