Mariah Brown of "Sister Wives" comes out as a lesbian

Mariah Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and Meri Brown on “Sister Wives,” came out as a lesbian on the show on Sunday.

“I’m gay,” she said to her family.

Her father, Kody, said of the announcement, “We’re not happy Mariah’s gay; we’re happy Mariah knows herself.”

The family practices Fundamentalist Mormonism, which does not approve of homosexuality. However, the Browns have said in the past in a HuffPost Live interview that everyone should be able “structure” their family “in any way they want,” whether they are gay or straight.

Ironically, Mariah’s mother, Meri, learned in the fall that she was in an online relationship with a woman posing as a man.

Mariah seems happy with the public announcement. She tweeted, “wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you.”